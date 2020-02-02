2nd Air India special flight arrives with 323 Indian from China

The first special Air India flight brought 324 Indians back to India from China yesterday. Wuhan is the epicenter of outbreak of novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 300 people in China.

The first flight with 324 passengers landed in Delhi earlier yesterday. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the preparedness for the management of Novel Coronavirus with senior officers of the Ministry in New Delhi yesterday.

Cabinet Secretary also held a high level review meeting with Secretaries of Health, Civil Aviation, Textiles, Pharmaceutical, Department of Health Research and Directorate General of Foreign Trade.