29 private laboratory chains approved for testing COVID19

In addition, 118 government laboratories have been given permission for testing which have a capacity to test 12 thousand samples per day.

Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Aggarwal said, government is continuously increasing its testing infrastructure.

He said, private labs must adhere to the norms laid down by the Indian Council of Medical Research. He added that hydroxy-chloroquine for prophylaxis should only be used with the advice of doctors.

On the sufficient stock of masks and PPE in the country, Agarwal said, government is aware of the situation and trying its best to ensure sufficient stock of masks and PPEs.

He said, there is no evidence of community transmission of corona virus in the country.