28 Food Processing Projects worth over Rs 320 Crores Approved

28 projects, with project costs of Rs. 320.33 crores, supported with a grant of Rs. 107.42 Crores by MoFPI, were approved under the CEFPPC Scheme by the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) meeting chaired by Shri, Union Minister, FPI.These projects spread over 10 states are likely to generate employment for nearly 10,000 people.

Narendra Singh Tomar chaired the IMAC meeting through video conference to consider projects under the Scheme of Creation/Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities (CEFPPC) (Unit Scheme) under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) for necessary Grants-in-aid. Rameswar Teli, MoS FPI, was also present in the meeting. Promoters of the scheme attended the meeting virtually.

These 28 projects will create a processing capacity of 1237 MT daily andare spread across the states of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharastra, J&K, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, and Manipur.These 28 projects include 6 projects of north Eastern states with project costs of Rs. 48.87 crores supported with a grant of Rs. 20.35 Crores by MoFPI.