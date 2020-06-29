28 dead as boat sinks in Buriganga near Dhaka

The official news agency BSS reported that the search and rescue operations are continuing even while 28 bodies have been recovered so far from the river.

According to the Fire Service official involved in the rescue work, the Dhaka bound launch from Munshiganj sank after hitting another river vehicle around 9.30 in the morning on Monday.

The passenger launch was carrying more than 50 people.

Rescue operation is being conducted by the the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), fire service, river police, coast guard and Bangladesh Navy’s diving team.

Rajesh Jha/ Dhaka