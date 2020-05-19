27 new cases of COVID-19 reported today taking total number to 402 in Nepal

Similarly one person each in Morang, Nawalparasi, Sunsari, Lamjung, Ramechhap, Sindhuli and Makawanpur districts were also tested positive on Tuesday. New patients are from 17 to 42 years of age and their condition is normal.

There are 363 active cases in Nepal, while 37 patients have been recovered. Two persons lost their lives due to corona virus so far. Currently 21623 people are under quarantine and 457 persons kept in isolation across the country.

Meanwhile, Nepal Government has decided to send central medical teams to Province 2 and Province 5, which are most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Province 5 has reported maximum 176 cases and Province 2 reported 136 cases so far.