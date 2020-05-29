26 Bangladeshis killed by human traffickers in Libya

Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen told the official news agency BSS that Bangladesh’s ambassador to Libya confirmed that 26 people were shot dead while 11 other were being treated in a hospital with injuries.

Dr. Momen said that 38 Bangladeshis were taken hostage by the human traffickers out of which one could escape unhurt who conveyed the news to the Bangladeshi embassy in Tripoli. The survivor told the embassy officials that the human trafficking gang was torturing them for more money. He said that the captive Bangladeshis killed one of the hostage takers after which the killings took place.

According to the report of the Bangladeshi embassy in Tripoli, the wounded people have bullet injuries and they are being shifted to a hospital in Tripoli from Mizda.

Reuters had reported that a total of 30 migrant hostages were killed in the attack which included 4 Africans also.

The war ravaged Libya is a major hub for illegal immigrants heading to Europe crossing the Mediterranean