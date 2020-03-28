24×7 National Teleconsultation Centre to answer COVID-19 related queries

A single IVRS number 91-9115444155 will connect to multiple telephone lines established in the Centre established in AIIMS, New Delhi.

The Centre is a telemedicine hub, through which , expert doctors from various clinical domains will be available 24×7 to answer questions related to COVID-19 all.

This is a multi-modal telecommunication hub through which two way audio-video and text communications can be exchanged from any part of the country as well as the from the world. The modes of communication will include simple mobile telephony as well as two way video communications using WhatsApp, Skype and Google Duo.

Through this system multiple modes of communication will be possible using Skype, Whatsapp and others.

The centre would be manned by a mix of specialists to help in managing serious COVID patients. .

This centre is also integrated with the National Medical College Network, NMCN. 1 National Medical College Network (NMCN) terminal has also been established for two way video conferencing with all the 50 Medical Colleges on the network.

Presently, there are four workstations, 1 NMCN terminal and 6 phone lines. COVID 19 National Teleconsultation Centre is reachable from anywhere in the world.