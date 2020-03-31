24 people, who took part in religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin tests positive for COVID19: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today said around 1500 to 1700 people had assembled at Markaz building in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, which has thrown up several corona cases.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that 1033 people have been evacuated so far and around 334 of them have been sent to hospital. He told informed that 700 people have been sent to quarantine center.

On Monday, Delhi government had said strong action will be taken against those in charge of this religious gathering. It said social distancing and other lock down measures were not followed in this event.