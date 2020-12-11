235 vacancies in Indian Airforce, apply till 30 December

Indian Air Force is going to conduct admission test for flying branch and ground duty technical and non-technical branch. Candidates having physical and educational qualifications as per these posts can apply in the prescribed format. These include 69 posts of flying, 96 posts of ground duty technical and 70 posts of ground duty non-technical.

Educational Qualification: For flying branch, 10 + 2 with minimum 50% marks in Mathematics and Physics and Graduate in any stream with minimum 60% marks or BE or B.Tech with minimum 60% marks. Bachelor Degree for Ground Duty Non-Technical Administration and Logistics with minimum 60% marks, B.Com for Accounts with minimum 60% marks.

Age limit: 20 years minimum age limit has been fixed for this. The maximum age limit for flying branch is 24 years. Applicants must have been born not earlier than 02 January 1998 and not later than 01 January 2002. The maximum age limit is 26 years for ground duty technical and non-technical.

Pay Scale: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 as a flying officer.

How to apply: Through the official website link https://afcat.cdac.in/afcatreg/, you can apply in online mode till the last date i.e. 30 December 2020.

Selection Procedure: The selection of qualified and skilled candidates for all these posts will be done according to the merit list prepared after written test, physical test and medical examination.