As per Health Ministry, 4,749 patients have recovered and have been discharged from the hospitals, while 718 patients have died.

On Thursday, Health Ministry spokesperson said, there are 78 districts in the country where no new cases of COVID -19 have been reported in the last 14 days.

He also said there are 12 districts which have not reported fresh case in the last 28 days.

The Spokesperson said the recovery rate of patients in the country has improved to 19.89 per cent.