23 YO Indian Entrepreneur in London – Meet Kotadia, on his way to making – Life Hassle Free, for International Students across the Globe

Ocxee helps students with services to find Accommodation, pick up and Drop services, Insurance, Foreign Exchange, Visa Assistance, Education Loan and many more.

This makes Ocxee, a one stop solution for the students studying abroad. When he went to London to pursue Bachelor’s Degree, he faced lots of problems in the initial years. He faced difficulties finding accommodation for himself, had to pay huge sum when he would find one and had to keep on shifting almost every year for 3 years. He knew, about 65% of the students, who go abroad for studies, are actually going there for the first time and he did not want these fellow students, especially Indian students to suffer in future, anywhere in the World. Hence, Meet began getting in touch with different agents, tried to convince them to let him act as a middle man and do the talking on their behalf with the students.

He got success convincing a few agents initially and while pursuing his Master’s in Real Estate, Meet came up with Ocxee Ltd., to assist students who land in the foreign country.

Slowly while doing all this, he found that student accommodation market is unorganized worldwide. His family too is in the Real Estate business, and from all that experience, he decided to make this market organized like Hotel & Travel Industry by taking help of strong technological platforms.

His first choice was UK, as UK’s student accommodation market is comparatively more organized. With his long-term goal of building his own affordable and sustainable student accommodation, Kotadia registered OCXEE Ltd. in London, UK in 2018.

Kotadia said, “It was not easy to get people on board initially. In my very first meeting with a potential channel partner, I was told, I do not have my guns and ammunition ready, so how will I win the war? They meant was I did not have a website or a proper brochure, then how will I be able to go to the meeting. But I was adamant and the rest is history.”

The concept got popularity and within a short span of time, Ocxee had 1 million beds across the Globe. Ocxee was initially set up with the aim of providing accommodation assistance to international students, but with time, he realized the need to provide ancillary services, such as SIM cards, insurance, opening a bank account, creating portfolio for jobs, helping the students with Internship, furniture rentals and hence all these services were added to Ocxee Ltd.

Ocxee aims to give the keys of house/room to the student in their home country, before they leave for abroad, which is a sigh of relief to the parents and students as well. This will convince the parents that their children will have a proper roof over their heads in the foreign land. Ocxee Ltd, at present is the largest number of inventories provider for student accommodation in the UK and aims to be the World No. 1.

Kotadia further added, “Soon, a total of 150 services will be provided by Ocxee Ltd. which will include Guarantor Services, Tiffin services, Laundry services, Storage Service and many more. We are on our way to have representatives across the Globe, majorly in Canada, UK, USA, various European countries, Australia, New Zealand and the Asian countries. We also have plans to provide our Study Abroad partners with Education Portals for making online studies possible. The platform is developed in such a way that the students will be able to easily adapt to the technology for studies and it will be helpful for them to adapt the technology once they actually step in the University abroad.”

Milestones Achieved – Since its inception in October 2018, Ocxee Ltd has covered – 130 countries across the Globe in Pick up and Drop Services, Banking Network in 55+ countries which comes to 8000+ Bank tie ups across the Globe and is providing Accommodation services in 165 countries to International Students which is 1.5 million beds across the Globe.

