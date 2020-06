226 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Nepal today; total mounts to 1798

According to the Ministry of Health and Population total number of corona virus cases has soared to 1798.

The COVID-19 cases are continuously increasing in the Himalayan nation and over 1200 persons have been diagnosed with corona virus since last Monday.

There are 1569 active cases, while 221 people have been recovered so far. Eight persons have died of COVID-19.