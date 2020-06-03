2200 Indians to be flown back from Gulf today under Vande Bharat Mission

Ten flights are scheduled from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Six flights will take off from Dubai to Kochi, Kannur, Kozhikode, Trichy, Bengaluru and Kolkata. This is the first flight to Kolkata from the UAE. Four flights from Abu Dhabi will take back people to Amritsar, Kozhikode, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.



Doha has two flights to Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram while from Muscat, people will fly back to Bhubneshwar and Kannur. Priority is being given to distressed workers, stranded tourists, pregnant women, medical emergency cases and senior citizens in sending back.



On Tuesday 2719 stranded and distressed Indians including infants boarded the special flights under the VBM from various Gulf countries to go home. From UAE nearly 1800 people were repatriated.

