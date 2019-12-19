Earlier,Addressing a press conference, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the meeting was very productive and both the Defence Minister & External Affairs Minister had a bilateral meeting with their counterparts before the 2+2 Ministerial meeting.
The ministers also called on US President Donald Trump and resolved to work together to strengthen India-US strategic global partnership.
2+2 Ministerial meeting: India & US take tough stand against Pak on terror
