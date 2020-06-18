2141 persons test positive for Covid-19 in Tamilnadu today

Chennai accounted for 1373 cases while Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts reported the next highest numbers with 123 and 115 cases respectively.

49 deaths were reported today – 36 males and 13 females – 40 from Chennai, 5 from Chengalpattu and one each from Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Thiruvanamalai and Cuddalore – taking the state’s total tally to 625.

As per the daily bulletin released by the state government, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of June 18 stands at 52,334.

The total number of positive cases reported from Chennai as of today stands at 37,070.

Chengalpattu has the second-highest number of COVID-19 patients in the state with 3285 cases.

1017 persons were discharged today taking the total number of recovered patients in Tamil Nadu to 28,641.