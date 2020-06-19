2115 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamilnadu today

Chennai accounted for 1322 cases while Vellore and Chengalpattu districts reported the next highest numbers with 103 and 95 cases respectively.

41 deaths were reported today – 30 males and 11 females – 29 from Chennai , 3 from Chengalpattu, 2 from Tirunelveli and one each from Madurai, Sivaganga, Hosur, Cuddalore, Thoothukudi, Dindigul and Rameswaram- taking the state’s total tally to 666.

As per the daily bulletin released by the state government, the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu as of June 19 stands at 54,449.

The total number of positive cases reported from Chennai as of today stands at 38,327.

Chengalpattu has the second-highest number of COVID-19 patients in the state with 3432 cases.

1630 persons were discharged today taking the total number of recovered patients in Tamil Nadu to 30,271.

