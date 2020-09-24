Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / 21 AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres to be inaugurated in J&K tomorrow

21 AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres to be inaugurated in J&K tomorrow

The inauguration will be done through a digital event.  Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary Ministry of AYUSH will also participate in the program.

During current year, in Jammu and Kashmir, work on establishing 194 AYUSH HWCs is going on and the Ministry of AYUSH has provided Rs 12.81 crore Central grant for this purpose.

There is a target of establishing 319 AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres in next 3 years in the UT.

Among them, the Ministry of AYUSH is launching 21 AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

