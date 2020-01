Additional Sessions Judge Naresh Kumar Malhotra convicted Manoj Shah and Pradeep Kumar in the case, saying that the child experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality.

Shah and Kumar had fled after committing the crime, leaving the victim at Manoj’s room believing her to be dead. The child was rescued 40 hours later on April 17, 2013.

The court fixed January 30 for arguments on quantum of sentence.