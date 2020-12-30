2000 posts including officer Intelligence Bureau

The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has started the online application process for the recruitment of 2,000 vacant posts including Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade II, Executive. Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply in the online mode till 09 January 2021 through the official website. In the event of incorrect information being filled in any column by the candidates, the form will be canceled. Candidates are advised to register well on the portal at the time of application. The last date for receipt of online application will not be extended under any circumstances.

Pay Scale: Selected candidates will be paid per month as per Pay Matrix Level-7.

Application fee: The general class will have to pay an application fee of Rs 600. Whereas reserved category candidates will be paid a fee of Rs 500.

How to apply: Interested candidates for these posts can apply in the online mode before the last date through the official website https://www.mha.gov.in/notifications/vacancies.

Selection Process: Tier One Examination is basically a written objective type examination. The candidates clearing this exam will appear for Tier 2 examination. The Tier 2 exam is descriptive and candidates need to score at least 33% marks (as per rules) to pass it.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have graduated from recognized institute. Also have knowledge of computer. Detailed information is available on the official website.

Age Limit: General category candidates should be between 18 to 27 years. While reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per government rules.

