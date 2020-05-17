2000 Bed dedicated hospital for Corona patients opened in Bangladesh

The number of beds in the temporary hospital can be upscaled to 5000 as per requirement but initially, the hospital will start operation with 600 beds for which government has appointed doctors and other nursing staff.

The temporary hospital has been built over 25 lakh square foot compound with three convention centres and a large temporary structure belonging to the Basundhara Group which is one of the largest private companies in Bangladesh.

Inaugurating the hospital, Zahid Maleq said that it was the second largest hospital in the world dedicated to Corona treatment. He said that the hospital has all the necessary facilities for the treatment of Corona patients.

The minister said that the government has appointed 5000 nurses and 2000 doctors for the treatment of Corona patients. He said the process is on to recruit 5000 more medical technologists in view of the Corona pandemic in Bangladesh.

Along with the Minister, Managing Director of Bashundhara Group Sayem Sobhan Anvir, Vice chairman of the group Safwan Sobhan Tasvir, and senior officials of the health ministry were present on the occasion of the inauguration of the hospital.

In the meanwhile, Bangladesh on Sunday reported the highest number of single day Corona infections in the country with 1273 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours since Saturday. During the same period 14 people died due to Corona.

With this the total number of people infected with Corona has gone up to 22,268 and death toll has mounted to 328. The number of people recovered went up to 4373 with 256 persons recovering over the last 24 hours.