200 special trains to run across country starting tomorrow

Around 26 lacs passengers booked for Advance Reservation Period 01 to 30 June 2020.

These services will be in addition to Shramik Special trains and 30 Special AC trains being run since 12th May.

Passengers to reach station at least 90 minutes in advance; Only passengers with confirmed/RAC tickets shall be allowed to enter the Railway Station and board the train

As per MHA guidelines, all passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to enter/board the train.

