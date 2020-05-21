200 passenger trains to re-start from June 1; online bookings begin at 10 AM today

These trains will be fully reserved trains having both AC and Non AC classes.

General coaches shall also have reserved seat for sitting. There will be no unreserved coach in the train.

Only four categories of Divyangjan concession and eleven categories of patient concessions are permitted in these special trains.

Railways Ministry said, these special services will be in addition to the existing Shramik special trains and Special AC trains.

The Ministry said, other regular passenger services including all mail and express, passenger and suburban services shall remain cancelled until further advice.

The fare in these trains will be normal and for General coaches, second seating fare shall be charged and seat will be provided to all the passengers. No catering charges will be included in the fare.

Provision for prepaid meal booking, and e-catering shall be disabled. All stalls at stations including food plazas will be opened but only take away food will be given.

For these trains, only online E-Ticketing can be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any railway station.

The Advance Reservation Period will be a maximum of 30 days.

RAC and Wait list will be generated. However, waiting list ticket holders will not be permitted to board the train.

No tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall be permitted in these trains. Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway station.

All passengers must wear face covers or masks at upon entry and during travel. The passengers will have to reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station. Only passengers who are found asymptomatic will be permitted to travel.

On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to the health protocols prescribed by the destination state and Union Territories.

All quotas will be permitted in these special trains as has been permitted in regular trains.

All passengers have to download and use the Aarogya Setu application.