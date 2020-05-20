200 non-AC trains to run daily from 1st June says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

In a series of tweets yesterday, the Railway Minister said online booking will start soon.

These trains will be run in addition to the Shramik Special Trains and Indian Railways is planning to double the numbers of Shramik Trains to bring more relief to the migrant workers.

The Railway Minister said, in future, number of Shramik Special trains will be increased on a large scale.

Piyush Goyal added, State governments are requested to help the workers and register them with the nearest station.

They are then requested to give the list to the railways, so that the railway workers can run special trains.

The minister said, workers are requested to stay in their place. He assured that Indian Railways will take the workers to their destination.

Our correspondent reports that more than 21 lakh 50 thousand migrants have been transported to their home states through Shramik Special trains in 19 days by operating more than 1600 “Shramik Special” trains.

Speaking exclusively to All India Radio News Railways Executive Director Rajesh Bajpai has said that registration of persons traveling via Shramik Special Trains is essential.

He said that this information is essential for contact tracing in case any of these persons are infected by COVID-19.

He added that railways is currently running 180 trains per day and seeks to increase the number of shramik special trains.

