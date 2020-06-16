2-year-old undergoes living donor Liver Transplant at CIMS

The child is the youngest to receive this treatment in Gujarat.

Udaipur : Two-year-old baby Hirva, suffering from an inherited fatal liver disorder, has undergone a successful living donor liver transplant, becoming the youngest to undergo the treatment in Gujarat so far. The feat was achieved at CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad in these difficult COVID times making it a very valuable milestone.

Prior to the successful surgery, the odds were heavily stacked against Hirva. Her father is an auto driver and could not afford the treatment. She had lost a sibling to the same disease earlier, and she herself had slipped into a coma several times because of the disorder. Moreover, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic increased manifold the risks surrounding organ transplant. And to top it all, the patient was a young child. However, she fought on and underwent a successful liver transplant.

Led by ‘Dr. BC Roy awardee’ Dr. Anand Khakhar, the Liver Transplant team at CIMS decided to take up the fight, which was made more challenging by the Covid-19 pandemic, and CIMS Hospital, Chairman Dr. Keyur Parikh wholeheartedly supported the endeavor, with support of CIMS Foundation and CIMS Hospital

“Hirva’s mother donated a portion of her liver, and a miracle was performed by our brilliant team of doctors. The successful completion of Hirva’s surgery restores our faith in the dauntless human spirit to fight and succeed against any odds. It also sends a much-needed message of hope and triumph during these tough times,” said Dr. Keyur Parikh, Chairman, CIMS Hospital.

He also said that baby Hirva is recovering well from the surgery and is thankful to CIMS Foundation, MILAP and voluntary donors for supporting this treatment.

Dr. Dhiren Shah, Transplant Team Director said,“ We have received significant help from the Government of Gujarat in making this possible. We are thankful to Dr Jayanti Ravi, and Dr Ragvendra Dixit for giving us approval in this COVID era”.

The Liver Transplant Program at CIMS is only six months old and till now we have had 100% success rate with no mortality so far. Six liver transplants, including five living donor liver transplants, have been done so far and all of them are doing well, a feat not easily achieved in Liver Transplant Programs.

The secret is comprehensive care and the relentless pursuit of perfection by the transplant team comprising of Dr. Gaurav Patel, Dr. Amit Chitaliya, Dr. Himanshu Sharma, Dr. Prachi Brahmbhatt, Mr. Praful Achar, and Anaesthetists Dr Niren Bhavsar and Dr Deepak Desai along with Dr. Anand Khakhar, who has played a pioneering role in liver transplantation.

