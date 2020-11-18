2 positions of data manager vacancy at Tata Memorial Center

Tata Memorial Center, Mumbai has sought applications through email from interested candidates to fill two positions of data manager. Candidates desirous of working as data manager should send their application through email [email protected] by 17 November 2020.

Last Date: 17 November 2020

Educational Qualification: Candidates having Graduate Degree from a recognized university or institute can apply for this. Also should have minimum one year work experience in the relevant field.

Pay Scale: Candidates will be paid a salary of Rs 15,000 per month.

Age Limit: No maximum or minimum age limit has been fixed for this.

Application fee: Candidates will not have to pay any kind of fee.

How to apply: Full details are available on the official website of Tata Memorial Center, www.actrec.gov.in. Send the filled application email ID to [email protected] by 17 November 2020.

Selection Process: The interview will be done on the basis of performance.

