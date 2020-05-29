2 MW Solar Power Plant inaugurated at INS Kalinga

The plant, which is the largest in the ENC and has an estimated life of 25 years. Despite the lockdown, all concerned agencies including APEPDCL worked out a contingency plan adhering to all guidelines promulgated for Coronavirus pandemic and executed the work.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Adm Atul Kumar Jain stated that the commissioning of this plant demonstrates the commitment of Eastern Naval Command towards conservation of the environment and eco-friendly measures.

INS Kalinga, currently headed by Cmde Rajesh Debnath, has taken significant strides in Green Initiatives since it’s setting up in the early 1980s, including afforestation, numerous plantation drives, coastal cleanup drives and protection of the Geo-Heritage site “Erra Matti Dibbalu”.