1st T20I of 5-match series between India, New Zealand

The match will start at 12.20 PM Indian time. India will play five T20 matches, three ODIs and two Tests in the one and half-month long tour to New Zealand. This will be India’s first-ever involvement in a five-match T20 series since they played their first 20-over international in South Africa back in 2006.

The first two T20 matches will be held in the high-scoring Eden Park in Auckland while the third one will be played at Hamilton. The fourth T20 encounters will be played in Wellington and the last one at Mount Maunganui.

The three-match ODI series will start from 5th of February with the first match at Hamilton, followed by the second at Auckland and the third ODI at Mount Maunganui.