1st special train leaves from Mumbai Central station

The train departed right time and all norms of social distancing were observed. Hygiene, social distancing & strict adherence to guidelines are the cornerstones of Special Railway operation.

Passengers are requested to wear masks throughout their journey.

Waiting passengers of the special train were made to sit in Waiting Hall at Mumbai Central Station, keeping Social Distancing.

The passengers went through automatic thermal scanner. In this system as the passenger enters, his/her picture is shown on a TV screen along with their body temperature.

