1st batch of five Rafale aircraft formally inducted into Indian Air Force today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly, witnessed the traditional Sarva Dharma Puja conducted at the Rafale induction ceremony.

Rajnath Singh and his French Counterpart also witnessed the air display of Rafale fighter aircraft flanked by SU-30 and Jaguar aircraft in arrow formation.

An air show was held by daredevils of Air Force by flying the indigenous aircrafts Tejas while Sarang Helicopter Aerobatic team also participated in the airshow.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria are also present on the occasion.



These aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the Golden Arrows.

The first five Rafale aircraft had arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala from France on 27th of July this year.

Water cannon salute was given to the Rafale fighter aircraft at the airbase.

Today on the occasion of induction of the Rafale fighter aircraft in the Indian Air Force Daredevil team of pilots of Air Force showcased their valour and capability to fly the jets in the sky.



The echoes of Tejas in the air, not only made proud Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, they also proved the capability of making India Atamnirbhar.



The aerobatic team Air Force showcased their talent on Sarang helicopters proving that the Indian Air Forces is capable of replying to any challenge on border.



The Minister of Armed Forces of France Florence Parly and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the capability of Indian Air Force, who witnessed the historical moment.