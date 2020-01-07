1st ‘Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman’ to be conferred to media houses today

The Yoga Awards is being conducted to acknowledge the positive role & responsibility of media in disseminating the outreach of Yoga in India and abroad.

The Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman will be conferred on Media Houses under various categories:

11 Sammans will be conferred under the category “Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Newspapers.

Eight Sammans will be conferred under the category “Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Television.

11 Sammans will be conferred under the category “Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Radio.