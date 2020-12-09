194 posts of Junior Resident in AIIMS New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has sought online applications for recruitment of 194 vacant posts of Junior Resident (Non-Teaching) in various specialties on the basis of adhoc.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed MBBS / BDS degree from an MSI / DCI recognized institute. Detailed information is available on the official website.

Pay Scale: Selected candidates will be given Rs 56,100 per month.

How to apply: Interested candidates can apply in the online mode before the last date through the official website https://www.aiimsexams.org/.

Selection Process: Selection will be done on the basis of interview. The number of seats fixed for the candidates can also increase or decrease as per the requirement. For detailed information related to this, candidates can visit the official website.

