19-year-old tests Covid-19 positive in Nepal – second such case in the country

He said the girl had come to Nepal from France on March 17.

She was staying in isolation at her home and now she has been shifted to a hospital.

The minister also said patient’s family members have been sent to quarantine.

This is the second confirmed COVID-19 case in Nepal.

Earlier on January 24, a Nepali national who had returned from China’s Wuhan city was tested positive for COVID-19. He was later discharged from the hospital after recovery.