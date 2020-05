19 thousand crore rupees released under PM-KISAN scheme benefiting more than 9.5 crore farmers during last two months

Government said, 4.57 lakh metric tonnes of pulses have been dispatched to the States and Union Territories under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PM-GKY).

Out of this, 1.78 lakh metric tonnes pulses have been distributed to 13.4 crore beneficiaries.