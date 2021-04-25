

Chennai Metro Rail Limited has sought applications from qualified candidates for the recruitment of 19 posts of interns. Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply online till 30 April 2021.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have done M.Tech from a recognized institute. Detailed information is available on the website.

Stipend: Selected candidates will be given a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month.

How to apply: Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply in online mode before the last date through the official website https://chennaimetrorail.org/job-notifications/.

Selection Process: The selection of qualified candidates will be done on the basis of tests and interviews.

The post 19 posts of interns in Chennai Metro Rail first appeared on Job Idhar.

Please share this news







