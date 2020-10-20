18th meeting of SCO Prosecutors General held via videolink | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The sides inter alia agreed to strengthen cooperation in preventing and combating corruption, mutual legal assistance, exchange of regulatory legal acts. Representing India, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said India has zero tolerance to corruption and black money. He also highlighted government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna, saying it has expanded India’s financial architecture.

India will host the next meeting of Prosecutors General in 2021. SCO is an important regional grouping which gives India an opportunity to engage its extended neighbourhood specially central Asian countries. The eight member bloc is holding this year’s SCO Council of Heads of Govt on 30th Nov which will be hosted by India. The SCO Summit will be held in early November.

By Anshuman Mishra