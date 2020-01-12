18th Dhaka International Film Festival begins

The festival kicked off with the screening of the Spanish-Greek film Window to the Sea, directed by Miguel Angel Jimenez, at Bangladesh National Museum (BNM).

During the festival 220 films from 74 countries will be screened across various venues in Dhaka between 11-19 January. More than 100 film makers and other personalities from the movie world are participating in the event over the next eight days.

The films have been selected in eight categories including Asian Competition Section, Retrospective, Bangladesh Panorama, cinema of the world and Women Filmmakers.

In the Retrospective section four films by Polish director duo Joanna Kos-Krauzey and Krysztof Krauze will be screened.

Bangladesh Panaroma will showcase eight films — Amra Ekta Cinema Banabo, Mayaboti, Shuttle Train, Chandrabati Kotha, Tunes of Nostalgia, Maya – The Lost Mother, Nigrohokal and No Dorai.

Apart from film screening, conference on the theme of women in cinema will also be organsied during the festival.

The theme of the festival is ‘Better Film, Better Audience and Better Society’.