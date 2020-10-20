184 countries have joined COVAX facility: WHO | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

While addressing the media briefing on COVID-19 in Geneva yesterday, he said, this aims to finance COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed fairly to both rich and poor countries.



The Director General said, the COVID cases are accelerating as the northern hemisphere enters winter, particularly in Europe and North America. So it’s important that all governments should focus on the fundamentals that help to break the chains of transmission and save both lives and livelihoods.

All governments should focus on active case finding, cluster investigations, isolating all cases, quarantining contacts, ensuring good clinical care, supporting and protecting health workers and protecting the vulnerable.

