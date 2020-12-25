18 years old flagship campaign of ‘Say No to Dowry’ initiated by NSS

Conducts the 35th Mass Wedding Ceremony on 27th December 2020

Udaipur : Narayan Seva Sansthan known for helping the differently abled to be accommodated and socially accepted in the society. Narayan Seva Sansthan has been working for the weaker sections of the society where they have performed surgeries for the differently abled in their owned hospital. This year Narayan Seva Sansthan will be organising its 35th Mass Wedding Ceremony for the differently abled and underprivileged couples in Udaipur, Rajasthan under the 18 year old flagship campaign ‘Say No to Dowry’ on 27th December, 2020. Due to Covid-19, the ceremony will only be a personal affair with the relatives and well –wishers of the couples who will be present during their wedding.

NSS started a ‘Say No to Dowry’ campaign to fight against dowry in society through organizing free mass marriage ceremonies for the underprivileged and the differently abled individuals. As a new beginning for the married couples, NSS will be gifting home appliances and gifts as a KanyaDaan to all married couples.

While addressing the virtual press conference Mr. Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan said, “Marriage as an institution is very special for every single person in any tradition or any culture. Our initiative of Mass weddings is a milestone for us which has been a successful campaign that is running successfully for 18 years where we support the underprivileged and differently abled individuals to find their partners and also start a new life. At NSS we believe that every single person has the right to live a life that is best with respect and equality. The mass wedding is a way to offer a portion of happiness and bring in light to the lives of the underprivileged and the differently abled.”

Mr. Agarwal, further added, “To offer social and economic rehabilitation for the couple, we offer them various services right from free corrective surgeries, skills development classes, talent nurturing activities alongwith mass wedding ceremonies.” Couples from Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat and several other states approached NSSfor assisting them to support their weddings.

During Covid-19, NSS undertook a number of campaigns to help the needy such as food and mask distribution camps, artificial limbs distribution, Ration distribution PPE kits, and limb measurement camps including donating funds in the CM Care fund at critical times.

