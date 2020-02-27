18 FIRs filed, 106 people arrested: Delhi Police

Briefing media in New Delhi, he said, police has registered 18 FIRs so far and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

He said, miscreants involved in the violence will be identified and more FIRs will be lodged against the culprits.

He said, Delhi Police has issued two helpline numbers 22829334 and 22829335 wherein people can contact for any assistance or can share any information with the police. He urged the people to not to pay any heed to rumors.



Earlier, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said, normalcy has returned in the North East Delhi.

He told reporters that senior officers are in the ground and extra forces have been deployed to bring normalcy. He said lot of confidence building measures have been taken.

Delhi Police official said that the death toll in the violence has gone up to 18.

Security personnel on Wednesday held flag march in Babarpur, Johripur and Maujpur. Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) S N Shrivastava and Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Golcha today inspected the Jafrabad area.