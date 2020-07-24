17th meeting of working mechanism for consultation, co-ordination on India-China Border Affairs held on Friday

The two sides agreed that early and complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and de-escalation from the border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreement and protocols was necessary for smooth bilateral relations. Both the countries also agreed that full restoration of peace and tranquility was essential for smooth overall development of the bilateral relation.

The two sides noted that this was in accordance with the agreement reached between the two Special Representatives during their telephonic conversation on 5th July this year. Representatives from both the sides agreed in this regard that it was necessary for both the countries to sincerely implement the understandings reached between Senior Commanders in their meetings till date.

The two sides agreed that another meeting of the Senior Commanders may be held soon so as to work out further steps to ensure expeditiously complete disengagement and de escalation and restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas. The two sides also agreed to maintain their ongoing engagements both at the diplomatic and military level.

The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary, East Asia from the Ministry of External Affairs while the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.