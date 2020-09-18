171 posts including steno vacant in Bureau of Indian Standards

The Bureau of Indian Standards has sought applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 171 vacant posts including Junior Secretariat Assistant, Steno. Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply online through the official website till 26 September 2020. The admit card for the online examination will be issued by 20 October 2020. The online examination will be held on November 8, 2020.

Educational Qualifications

Candidates should have completed Law / CA / PG / Graduation from recognized institute. Also, there should be a typing speed of 35 words per minute in English and 30 words per minute in Hindi. Detailed information related to this is available on the official website.

Age Range

The general category candidates should be between 27 and 35 years old. While reserved category will be given full age relaxation.

pay scale

19,900 to 56,100 rupees per month.

Application fee

General category candidates will have to pay Rs 800 as fee. While reserved category candidates will be given exemption in application fee.

How to apply

Candidates willing to work on these posts can apply in the online mode before the last date through the official website https://bis.gov.in/

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of online examination, typing test, stenographer examination and interview. Candidates will have to score at least 50 percent of the maximum marks in the online examination. Candidates have to score the highest marks in every examination, only then they will be given a place in the merit list.

