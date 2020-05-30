17 returnees from India test Corona positive in Myanmar

According to a release by the Health and Sports Ministry of Myanmar the returnees were undergoing quarantine when the test results came in.

The Ministry said that 15 of the Covid-19 patients were from Yangon while two were residents of Mandalay.

With these new cases, the total number of Corona positive patients in Myanmar has gone up to 224 including six deaths and 130 recoveries. Most of the Corona positive cases are from Yangon. Till now Myanmar has tested 23,951 people according to the health ministry data.

All the new Corona positive cases over the last two weeks are people who were rescued by the Myanmar government from abroad.

More than 2,500 people have been brought back from abroad by the government since the Corona outbreak.

The first Corona positive case in Myanmar was detected on March 23.