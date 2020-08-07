17 including pilot dead in Kozhikode plane tragedy

Flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut skidded off the runway and fell down a valley at the Calicut international airport Friday evening at around 1941 hrs.

Most of the passengers including the cabin crew were seriously injured. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts.

There was heavy downpour and the visibility was poor when the flight from Dubai landed at the airport.

Reports said there were 190 passengers on board the aircraft.

The cockpit separated from rest of the aircraft’s body following the mishap.

President Ram Nath Kovind in a tweet said, “Deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane crash of Air India Express flight at Kozhikode, Kerala. Spoke to @KeralaGovernor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan and inquired about the situation. Thoughts and prayers with affected passengers, crew members and their families.”

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi in a tweet said, “Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected.”

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, “Air india Express AXB1344, B737 Dubai to Calicut, person on board 191, visibility 2000 meter, heavy rain, after landing Runway 10, continue running to end of runway and fall down in the valley and broke down in two pieces.”

In a tweet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations.”

Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar tweeted, “Deeply distressed to hear about the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode. Prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured. We are ascertaining further details.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in tweet said, “Devastating news from Kozhikode, Kerala. I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to an accident carrying several passengers on Air India flight. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted, “Have instructed Police and Fire Force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur. Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support.”