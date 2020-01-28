16th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF-2020) inaugurated

The festival will conclude with an award ceremony at the same venue on 3rd February at 5.00 p.m.

Screening and other special events of the festival, the oldest international event for non-feature films in South Asia; will be held at Films Division complex …16th edition of MIFF will be special in many respects.

Apart from screening of wide variety of films in competition sections, departed legends of documentary and animation genre will be remembered with special screenings in homage apart from exhibitions on a few of them.

Animation lovers will be delighted to savour retrospective packages from three countries and European documentary culture will be revealed through a specially curated package.

The delegates of 16th MIFF will experience qualitative as well as diverse content in the current edition.

