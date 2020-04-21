169 stranded Bangladeshi national reach Dhaka from India

Confirming this to the official news agency BSS, the General Manager of the airline Kamrul Islam said that another flight will operate on Wednesday also to bring back the Bangladeshi nationals from Chennai. Earlier, US Bangla airlines had announced that it will operate six flights from Chennai and two from Kolkata to Dhaka between April 20-25 to bring back Bangladeshi nationals stranded in India after it announced lockdown in view of the Corona outbreak.

The government has also decided to operate another flight of Biman Bangladesh from Delhi to Dhaka on Friday to bring back Bangladeshi nationals from India.

In the meanwhile, several other countries continued to evacuate their citizens from Bangladesh. 264 British nationals left for UK from Dhaka on Tuesday by a chartered flight of British Airways in the afternoon. Three more flights will operate on April 23,25 and 26 to take back British nationals from Bangladesh to UK. Another group of Turkish citizens also left Dhaka on Tuesday. The US Embassy in Dhaka informed that a special flight will leave Dhaka on Tuesday to take out its citizens from Bangladesh to Washington.

Earlier, foreign nationals from Canada, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and some other countries had left Bangladesh on special chartered flights after the outbreak of Corona pandemic. Presently, Bangladesh operates commercial flights only to China. All other commercial flights are suspended.

Corona claimed nine more lives in Bangladesh on Tuesday taking the death toll to 110. The country also reported 434 new cases of Corona infection taking the total number of Corona infected people to 3382 out of which 87 people have recovered.