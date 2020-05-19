169 passengers being evacuated from Dhaka to Srinagar

The flight will be evacuating 169 passengers to Srinagr who have been stranded in Bangladesh due to the outbreak of Corona pandemic and subsequent lockdown and disruption in travel services between the two countries. The flight has 167 students and 2 elderly couple.

Earlier on Monday, the first flight evacuated 169 stranded Indian citizens in Bangladesh to Kolkata. The flight to Kolkata included 73 students, 16 elderly people, 45 stranded tourist, 16 cases of medical emergencies, and one pregnant lady.

In the first phase of evacuation which started on 8th May, six flights of Air India and one flight of Biman Bangladesh evacuated over 950 stranded Indian nationals from Bangladesh. Between 8-14 May evacuation flights were operated from Dhaka to Srinagar, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

The High Commission of India in Bangladesh made special effort to identify those who needed early repatriation and accord them due priority.