169 passengers being evacuated from Dhaka to Kolkata

The flight will be evacuating 169 passengers to Kolkata who have been stranded in Bangladesh due to the outbreak of Corona pandemic and subsequent lockdown and disruption in travel services between the two countries.

According to the High Commission of India, the passengers on this flight include 73 students, 16 elderly people, 45 stranded tourists, 16 cases of medical emergencies, and one pregnant lady. The evacuated passengers were stuck in Dhaka and 18 districts of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has a significant number of people from West Bengal. The High Commission of India in Bangladesh made special effort to identify those who needed early repatriation and accord them due priority.

On reaching Kolkata, after completion of the quarantine, they will travel to their homes spread across more than 20 districts of West Bengal.

Another flight to Srinagar is scheduled to evacuate Indian citizens from Bangladesh on Tuesday.

In the first phase of evacuation six flights of Air India and one flight of Biman Bangladesh evacuated over 950 stranded Indian nationals from Bangladesh. In the first phase that began on 8th May, the flights were operated to Srinagar, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.