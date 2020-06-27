169 Indians in Dhaka fly back home on Vande Bharat Mission evacuation flight

The passengers on the flight to Delhi included people who will be travelling further to various states like Karnataka, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh among many others.

The evacuation of Indian nationals from Bangladesh started on May 8. Since then 4 flights each have left for Srinagar and Delhi, 3 for Kolkata, and one each for Chennai, Mumbai and Ahmedabad from Dhaka carrying Indian nationals stranded in Bangladesh due to the Corona pandemic.

With this flight close to 2300 people have been evacuated from Bangladesh by flight to India.

Apart from evacuation by flight, close to 500 Indians from Bangladesh have also been evacuated from the land route.

The first evacuation exercise through land route took place on May 28 when 230 Indian nationals left for India from three checkpoints on the border of Bangladesh and India for Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur.

The High Commission of India has also facilitated a few other chartered flights to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Bangladesh in the wake of Corona pandemic and subsequent disruption of international travel.

Another flight is likely to operate on 3rd July to evacuate Indian nationals willing to go back to India from Bangladesh.

Rajesh Jha/ Dhaka