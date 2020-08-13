167 passengers leave for Delhi under Vande Bharat Mission flight from Dhaka

The first evacuation flight under the Vande Bharat Mission for the people stranded in Bangladesh due to Coronavirus pandemic had taken off from Dhaka for Srinagar on 8th May. Since then, close to 2800 people have been evacuated from Dhaka aboard Air India flights for various destinations in India.

Till Thursday, 7 flights have left for Delhi, 4 flights for Srinagar, 3 for Kolkata, and one each for Chennai, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Apart from evacuation by flight, close to 500 Indians from Bangladesh have also been evacuated by the land route as well.

The first evacuation of Indians stranded in Bangladesh due to COVID 19 pandemic, through land route took place on May 28 when 230 Indian nationals left for India from three checkpoints on the border of Bangladesh and India for Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur.