165 passengers evacuated from Dhaka to Kolkata

A total of 169 passengers had registered but finally only 165 people boarded the evacuation flight.

The flight of Air India departed from Dhaka to Kolkata around noon time. This was the third evacuation flight from Dhaka to Kolkata. Earlier one flight each had left for Kolkata on 18th and 27th May from Dhaka.

Earlier, a batch of 230 Indians had left for Tripura, Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya on 28th May from the land route in Bangladesh. High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das had gone to the Akhaura border to see off the stranded Indians leaving for Agartala.

Till now, more than 1800 people have been evacuated from Dhaka under the Vande Bharat Mission on ten flights operating from Dhaka. A few other chartered flights have also been facilitated by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Bangladesh in the wake of Corona pandemic and subsequent disruption of international travel.

The evacuation of Indian citizens from Bangladesh started on 8th May with 168 medical students stranded in Bangladesh leaving for Srinagar.

Till now 4 flights have left for Srinagar, 3 for Kolkata and one each for Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai. Apart from these one flight of Biman Bangla carried 70 Indian nationals to Delhi and another chartered flight left forBodh Gaya from Dhaka with 170 passengers.